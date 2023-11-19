Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.