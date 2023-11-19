Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

