Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

