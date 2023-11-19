Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

