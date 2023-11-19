Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $716.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

