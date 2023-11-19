Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

