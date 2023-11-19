Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $790,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,283,000 after buying an additional 122,778 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

