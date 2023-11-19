Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $91.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

