Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,168,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,389,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

