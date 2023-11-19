Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. KLA accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $205,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $544.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $550.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.70 and its 200-day moving average is $469.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

