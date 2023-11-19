Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 2,183,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.