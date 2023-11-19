Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $644,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 863,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,753. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

