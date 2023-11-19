Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.20 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 2,616,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,568. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

