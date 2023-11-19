Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 12,145,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,884,212. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

