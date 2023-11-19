Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,512 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.30. 142,766,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70. The company has a market capitalization of $744.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

