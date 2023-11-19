Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.11. 3,132,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

