Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $5,665,178 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $654.36. The company had a trading volume of 792,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,226. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $659.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.