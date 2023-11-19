Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $301.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Shares of PXD opened at $238.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $258.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

