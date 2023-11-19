Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$109.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.33.

TSE:PBH opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$79.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

