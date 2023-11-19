Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at Desjardins

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$116.33.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$79.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

