Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Primech Trading Down 3.0 %
PMEC opened at $3.59 on Friday. Primech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
Primech Company Profile
