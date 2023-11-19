Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $233.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

