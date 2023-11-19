Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

