Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $5,665,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $654.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $659.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

