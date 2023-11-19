Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

ISRG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.28. 2,993,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.