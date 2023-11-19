Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $602.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.87 and a 200 day moving average of $499.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $613.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.