Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.59. 7,563,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

