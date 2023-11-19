Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. 35,580,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

