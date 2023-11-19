Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $205.77. 1,295,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.