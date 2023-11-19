Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. 5,427,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

