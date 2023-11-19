Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $561.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
