Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $147.71. 3,268,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

