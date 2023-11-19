Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,263 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $577.15. 1,774,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,492. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

