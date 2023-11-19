Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,723 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,336,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

