Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 108.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $70.03. 4,047,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,066,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.