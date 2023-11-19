Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,461 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 5,799,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

