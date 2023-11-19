Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,034. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

