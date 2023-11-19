Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

