Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,812. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

