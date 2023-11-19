Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Prom has a market capitalization of $79.99 million and $1.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00012023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,474.93 or 1.00053230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004358 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33102347 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,569,526.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

