ProShare Advisors LLC Has $167.97 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $167,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

