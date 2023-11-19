ProShare Advisors LLC Has $172.03 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $172,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock remained flat at $92.54 on Friday. 1,366,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

