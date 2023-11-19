ProShare Advisors LLC Has $184.92 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $184,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. 961,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

