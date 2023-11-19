ProShare Advisors LLC Has $193.93 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 112,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $193,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,264,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,160. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

