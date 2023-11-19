ProShare Advisors LLC Has $233.57 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74,006 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $233,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,177,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

