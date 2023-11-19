ProShare Advisors LLC Has $252.08 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $252,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.75. 2,604,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.