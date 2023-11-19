ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,993 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $174,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,313. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

