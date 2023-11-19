ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $189,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

