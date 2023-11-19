ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Brown & Brown worth $195,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 819,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.