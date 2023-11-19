ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,071 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $177,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. 1,765,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

